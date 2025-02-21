SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STEW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. 52,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

