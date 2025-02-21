Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.77. 2,835,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,697. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.53. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.