Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $694.7 billion-$701.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.1 billion. Walmart also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.570-0.580 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.40.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.43. 19,726,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,415,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. Walmart has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 579,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,352,180. This trade represents a 2.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $512,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,777 shares of company stock worth $16,570,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

