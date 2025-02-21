Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 22.3% – Here’s What Happened

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.61). Approximately 6,623,770 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,434% from the average daily volume of 431,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
VID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
