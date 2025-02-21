Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of £18.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.95.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). Also, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). 14.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

