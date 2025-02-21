TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $302.62 and last traded at $303.04, with a volume of 231263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $328.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.