BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 110240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

BRP Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. BRP had a return on equity of 61.20% and a net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.1485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,118,000 after acquiring an additional 668,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of BRP by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,971,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,386,000 after purchasing an additional 991,392 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BRP by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,639,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after purchasing an additional 684,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRP by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,514,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 288,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BRP by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,226,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,027,000 after purchasing an additional 150,039 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

