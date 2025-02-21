Amkor Technology, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0827 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Amkor Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years. Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 764,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,446. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $44.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

