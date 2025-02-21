Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – February 21st

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to shares in companies that are primarily engaged in the development, production, or use of quantum computing technology. Investors buy these stocks with the expectation that these companies will grow as quantum computing technology advances and becomes commercially viable, leading to potential financial returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 68,046,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,920,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 76,461,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,985,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE:IONQ traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,378,814. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

