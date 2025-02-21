Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – February 21st

MicroCloud Hologram, TeraWulf, NaaS Technology, Plug Power, and Universe Pharmaceuticals are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to small company shares that are typically traded for less than five dollars per share. They are generally considered highly speculative and high risk because they are not traded on major exchanges, lack liquidity, and often have low market capitalization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

HOLO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. 170,528,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,689,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $306.00.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 36,838,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,043,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

NaaS Technology (NAAS)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Shares of NAAS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 82,168,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.94. NaaS Technology has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.66. 53,248,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,438,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Universe Pharmaceuticals (UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief of common chronic health conditions in the elderly for physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

Shares of UPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 404,916,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,201,658. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76.

