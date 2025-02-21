Restaurant Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

Alibaba Group, Booking, Block, Uber Technologies, and Berkshire Hathaway are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to shares in publicly traded companies that primarily operate in the foodservice industry. This includes a range of businesses like fast-food chains, fine-dining establishments, and casual-dining restaurants. Investing in these stocks means purchasing a part of ownership in these restaurant-related businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. 57,389,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,764,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $339.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5,025.96. 445,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,671. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,908.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,540.81. Booking has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Shares of XYZ traded down $14.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. 27,684,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,553,983. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. Block has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XYZ

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE:UBER traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,156,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,515,156. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,979. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.75 and a 200 day moving average of $460.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Recommended Stories