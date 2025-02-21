Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 195432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Doubleview Gold
Doubleview Gold Price Performance
About Doubleview Gold
Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Doubleview Gold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.