Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 195432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.77 target price on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Doubleview Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

About Doubleview Gold

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.09 million, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doubleview Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doubleview Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.