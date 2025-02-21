OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 75270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $507.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.