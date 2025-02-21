ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 92582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Get ePlus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ePlus

ePlus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.56.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,987,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ePlus by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

(Get Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.