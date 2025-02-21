Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 278.10 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.55), with a volume of 58386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.60).

Zotefoams Trading Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 305.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 371.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £134.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronan Cox bought 3,204 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £9,932.40 ($12,585.40). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,282. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

