GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,586,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 686% from the previous session’s volume of 201,698 shares.The stock last traded at $33.68 and had previously closed at $33.93.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $728.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

About GMO U.S. Quality ETF

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

