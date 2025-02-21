Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Approximately 450,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 933,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Eden Research Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek purchased 256,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($12,975.16). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey purchased 540,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £21,621.60 ($27,396.86). 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

