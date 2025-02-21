GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $338.87 and last traded at $339.88. Approximately 1,458,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,553,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.22.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

