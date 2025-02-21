David John Mastrocola Purchases 3,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. This represents a 36.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cooper-Standard Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of CPS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 285,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,464. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.78.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).
Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.
