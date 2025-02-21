David John Mastrocola Purchases 3,000 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) Director David John Mastrocola purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $45,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,726.05. This represents a 36.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CPS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.68. 285,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,464. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $254.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 25.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,096,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

