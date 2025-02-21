Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,592,892,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,765,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $841,966,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 31,151.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after buying an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $302.89 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.51. The company has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,814. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

