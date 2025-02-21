Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 87 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,034.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $459.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $974.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $928.97.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

