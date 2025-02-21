China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09. Approximately 9,730,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 36,813,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

