Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.87. 12,513,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 25,305,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
