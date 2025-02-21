Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Buys Shares of 2,796 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 211.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $149.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.49. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.