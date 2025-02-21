Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $100.41 and last traded at $100.96. Approximately 3,979,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,462,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

