BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on BlueLinx from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $6.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. 54,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,222. BlueLinx has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.04.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $710.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.66 million.
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
