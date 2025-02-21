5,612 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $246.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.33.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

