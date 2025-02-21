Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Invests $359,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.60 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.35 and a 200-day moving average of $535.15. The stock has a market cap of $508.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

