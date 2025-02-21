Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on H. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.43.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hydro One

Hydro One Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

H stock traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.39. 221,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,004. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$37.27 and a 52 week high of C$48.05.

In other news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,818.20. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.