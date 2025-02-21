Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on H. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.43.
In other news, Director Stacey Mowbray acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.03 per share, with a total value of C$30,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,818.20. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
