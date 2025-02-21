B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Cormark

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.25 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.50. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

TSE BTO traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.08. 3,720,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,637.03. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

