Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $186.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.50.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.94. 1,533,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,766. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $146.51 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.58 and a 200 day moving average of $180.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

