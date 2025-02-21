BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 16,388,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 68,138,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBAI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $199,865.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

