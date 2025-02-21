Top Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – February 21st

Exxon Mobil, Linde, and BP are the three Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares of companies that are heavily involved in the production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen, often for use in clean energy technologies such as fuel cells. Investing in hydrogen stocks is a way for investors to gain exposure to the renewable energy market and potential growth opportunities in the transition to a low-carbon economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,686,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,709,540. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $487.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

LIN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,418. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $410.69 and a fifty-two week high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.43 and its 200-day moving average is $454.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. BP has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

