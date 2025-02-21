Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) were down 10% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 597,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 636,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Black Iron Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$33.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Insider Transactions at Black Iron

In related news, insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total value of C$144,975.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,615,000 shares of company stock valued at $866,264. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment.

