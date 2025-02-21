Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 60,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

About Lenovo Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.