Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. Lenovo Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.89%.
Lenovo Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.91. 60,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57.
