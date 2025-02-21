Advyzon Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 479 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,019,000 after buying an additional 540,874 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 53.8% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.65.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.