Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after buying an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $187.05 and a 12-month high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

