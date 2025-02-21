Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Uniti Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Uniti Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.400-1.470 EPS.

Uniti Group Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

