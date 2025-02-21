PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, Zacks reports. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%.
PAGS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,926,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.
A number of research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
