Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) recently:

2/13/2025 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Chefs’ Warehouse had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 200,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,646. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. Analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,112,022.65. This represents a 2.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

