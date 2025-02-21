JMG Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,813,061,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,660,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,141,000 after buying an additional 3,101,389 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $613.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $584.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

