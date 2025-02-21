Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Compass Capital Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after buying an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,547,000 after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.99. The company has a market cap of $452.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

