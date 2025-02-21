Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Announces Earnings Results

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:JXN traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $82.92. The stock had a trading volume of 359,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,392. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $115.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.15%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JXN

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.