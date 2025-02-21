TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Announces Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Zacks reports. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.

Shares of TXNM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 991,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

