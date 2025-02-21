TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Announces Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Zacks reports. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. TXNM Energy updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.740-2.840 EPS.
TXNM Energy Price Performance
Shares of TXNM traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 991,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. TXNM Energy has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
TXNM Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from TXNM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TXNM Energy Company Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
