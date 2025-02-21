Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,360 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.5% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,699,000 after acquiring an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.5 %

AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.11. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $106.50 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

