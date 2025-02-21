Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:HAS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.17. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $48.63 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. Research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

