Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Maxim Group from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s previous close.

INOD has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innodata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ INOD traded up $7.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,968,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Innodata had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Abuhoff sold 187,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $8,619,650.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,358 shares in the company, valued at $54,747,653.06. This represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,278 shares in the company, valued at $373,337.80. This trade represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 559,806 shares of company stock worth $25,353,904. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisades Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innodata by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $5,282,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innodata by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 53,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

