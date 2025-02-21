Wealth Alliance Has $592,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 489.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $7,226,584 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $348.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.05 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.