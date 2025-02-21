Compass Capital Corp MA ADV Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,220 shares of company stock valued at $289,856,164 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,024.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $938.86 and a 200-day moving average of $815.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $438.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

