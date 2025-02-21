CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.21, but opened at $19.56. CTO Realty Growth shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 194,027 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded CTO Realty Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CTO Realty Growth Trading Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $573.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 million. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 162.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 99,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 251.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 461.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

